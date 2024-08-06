REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Barclays

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 309.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RGNX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

REGENXBIO Trading Down 2.5 %

RGNX stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.20. 85,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,621. The company has a market capitalization of $600.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 270.74%. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at REGENXBIO

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Curran Simpson sold 9,648 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $145,105.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,033.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,279 shares of company stock valued at $997,184 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,551,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,901,000 after purchasing an additional 790,866 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 258.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 816,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after buying an additional 588,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,756,000 after acquiring an additional 436,043 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth about $6,146,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,268,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

