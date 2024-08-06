Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.51.

A number of research firms recently commented on RF. Bank of America boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,379,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after buying an additional 3,119,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,928,000 after buying an additional 1,951,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,829,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

