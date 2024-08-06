ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) and Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Critical Survey

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) and Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ReNew Energy Global and Pampa Energía, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pampa Energía 0 2 2 0 2.50

ReNew Energy Global presently has a consensus price target of $8.94, suggesting a potential upside of 57.63%. Pampa Energía has a consensus price target of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.32%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Pampa Energía.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global 4.17% 3.36% 0.48% Pampa Energía 25.16% 14.99% 7.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Pampa Energía’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Pampa Energía’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $81.32 billion 0.03 $50.00 million $0.12 47.25 Pampa Energía $1,655.66 billion 0.00 $302.00 million $7.81 5.37

Pampa Energía has higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global. Pampa Energía is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReNew Energy Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pampa Energía has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Pampa Energía shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of Pampa Energía shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pampa Energía beats ReNew Energy Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía S.A. operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas in the provinces of Neuquén and Río Negro. In addition, it produces petrochemicals, such as styrene, synthetic rubber, and polystyrene. Further, the company operates and maintains a 22,391 km high-voltage electricity transmission network in Argentina. Additionally, it holds a concession for the transportation of natural gas with 9,248 km of gas pipelines in the center, west, and south of Argentina; and processes and sells natural gas liquids in Bahía Blanca in the Province of Buenos Aires, as well as offers related advisory services. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa Energía S.A. in September 2008. Pampa Energía S.A. was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

