Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $24.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $39.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

