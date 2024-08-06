Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.57.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 947,037 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 179,933 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 334,102 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 238,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,429,935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $278,486,000 after buying an additional 497,531 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,846,537 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after buying an additional 124,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $1,095,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

