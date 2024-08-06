Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Skillz Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skillz in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skillz’s current full-year earnings is ($5.07) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.79. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 40.12% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Skillz

Skillz Price Performance

SKLZ opened at $6.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $131.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillz

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 121,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 54,930 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Skillz by 227.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 97,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 67,966 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.