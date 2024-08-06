Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,111,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,095,188. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.58.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

