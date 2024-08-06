Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) CEO Thomas J. Shaw Buys 16,030 Shares

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw bought 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $17,953.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,571,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 8.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Retractable Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

