Reviewing Banco Itau Chile Spon (NASDAQ:ITCLY) and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco Itau Chile Spon (NASDAQ:ITCLY – Get Free Report) and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Itau Chile Spon and Banco de Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Itau Chile Spon 10.54% 10.65% 0.91% Banco de Chile 28.99% 22.72% 2.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Banco Itau Chile Spon and Banco de Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Itau Chile Spon 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco de Chile 0 3 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Banco de Chile has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.38%. Given Banco de Chile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco de Chile is more favorable than Banco Itau Chile Spon.

Banco Itau Chile Spon pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Banco de Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Banco Itau Chile Spon pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco de Chile pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Itau Chile Spon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Banco Itau Chile Spon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Banco de Chile shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Banco de Chile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Itau Chile Spon and Banco de Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Itau Chile Spon $3.99 billion 0.50 $423.68 million $0.66 4.70 Banco de Chile $3,077.07 billion 0.00 $1.65 billion $2.97 7.72

Banco de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Itau Chile Spon. Banco Itau Chile Spon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco de Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banco de Chile beats Banco Itau Chile Spon on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Itau Chile Spon

Banco Ita? Chile provides banking services principally in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction and retail, private, companies and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. Banco Ita? Chile, formerly known as Ita? Corpbanca, is based in Santiago, Chile.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands. It also provides working capital loans, corporate credit cards, foreign currency brokerage, leasing and long-term syndicated loans, advisory services for mergers acquisitions and debt restructuring; cash management services, including payment and collection services; and international fund transfer networks, current account and deposit products, fund administration, and treasury management. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage, derivative contracts, transactional banking, financial risks coverage, representation and asset custody, investment banking and management, capital markets products, foreign exchange transactions; and advisory services for initial public offerings, capital increases, sales and purchases of blocks of shares, private capital placements, public share tenders, company valuations, bond issuances, and syndicated loans services. Further, it provides foreign exchange brokerage, forward contracts, interest rate swaps, repurchase agreements, and other investment products based on bonds, mortgage bonds and deposits. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized companies, corporate clients, and large companies, real estate and construction, and high net worth family office customers. Banco de Chile was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

