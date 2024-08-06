Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,507,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after buying an additional 771,018 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 77.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,912,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,639 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 46.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,549,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,592 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $94,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,948 shares in the company, valued at $877,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,399 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $97,951.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,603.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $94,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,077. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revolution Medicines stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.26. The company had a trading volume of 246,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,644. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $48.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

