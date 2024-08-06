Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 224.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RZLT. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Rezolute in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolute currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Rezolute Price Performance

Rezolute stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 66,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,301. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.20. Rezolute has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daron Evans acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 57,124 shares of company stock worth $220,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RZLT. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rezolute during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute in the first quarter worth $37,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rezolute by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rezolute by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Featured Stories

