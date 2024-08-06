Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) PT Raised to $10.00

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 134.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolute has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.43.

Get Rezolute alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RZLT

Rezolute Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RZLT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. 97,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,509. The company has a market cap of $171.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. Rezolute has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rezolute

In other Rezolute news, CFO Daron Evans acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $161,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 57,124 shares of company stock valued at $220,314 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rezolute

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rezolute by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolute

(Get Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.