RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.97.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.22% and a negative return on equity of 470.52%.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. It also produces products utilizing proprietary processes to deliver improved nutrition, ease of use, and extended shelf-life, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO, and organic products.

