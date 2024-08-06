Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Rigetti Computing to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 59.05% and a negative net margin of 563.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect Rigetti Computing to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

Shares of RGTI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. 1,832,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,708,156. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $148.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.32. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on RGTI shares. B. Riley started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Monday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGTI

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.