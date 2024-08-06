Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) to Issue GBX 12 Dividend

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Rights & Issues Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 34 ($0.43) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,396 ($30.62). 2,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,731. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,387.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,227.94. The firm has a market cap of £127.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3,934.43 and a beta of 0.74. Rights & Issues Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 1,720.70 ($21.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($31.95).

About Rights & Issues Investment Trust

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

