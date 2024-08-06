Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) to Issue GBX 12 Dividend

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Rights & Issues Investment Trust Stock Down 1.4 %
Rights & Issues Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 34 ($0.43) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,396 ($30.62). 2,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,731. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,387.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,227.94. The firm has a market cap of £127.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3,934.43 and a beta of 0.74. Rights & Issues Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 1,720.70 ($21.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($31.95).
