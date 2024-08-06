RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $45.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNG

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 347,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,298. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $39.15.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $592.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at $13,553,827.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $55,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,553,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,869 shares of company stock valued at $762,165 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in RingCentral by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 36,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 44.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.