Robert W. Baird Boosts Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $169.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Middleby to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Middleby from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.63.

Middleby stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.40. The stock had a trading volume of 124,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,086. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.61. Middleby has a 52 week low of $109.59 and a 52 week high of $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.11.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $991.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.05 million. Middleby had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Middleby’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,803.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,385 shares of company stock worth $304,134. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,165,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,998,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,342,000 after buying an additional 20,511 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,450,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 925,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,497,000 after acquiring an additional 167,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

