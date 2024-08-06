Robert W. Baird Raises Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $115.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.36.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 2.5 %

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $89.18. 1,133,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,978. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.46 and a 200 day moving average of $91.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,510,018,000 after acquiring an additional 176,734 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,040,000 after buying an additional 3,535,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,316,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,477,000 after buying an additional 1,504,414 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,443,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,383,000 after buying an additional 696,610 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

