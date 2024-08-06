Robert W. Baird Raises National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $39.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.99. 531,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,608. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.39. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,025,000 after buying an additional 1,108,176 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,789,000 after purchasing an additional 950,171 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,353,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after purchasing an additional 41,193 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,266,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,060,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,970,000 after purchasing an additional 181,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.