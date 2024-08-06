Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.31.

NYSE RKT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,325 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,382,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,462,000 after buying an additional 381,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,642,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,738,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after buying an additional 35,470 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 502,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 109,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

