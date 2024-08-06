Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $62.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 210.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $19.99. 78,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,181. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $25,194.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,185.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $228,596.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,069 shares in the company, valued at $17,000,411.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $25,194.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,185.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,755 shares of company stock valued at $358,654 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,606,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,170,000 after buying an additional 1,656,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,264,000 after acquiring an additional 843,552 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,072,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after purchasing an additional 405,855 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,290,000 after purchasing an additional 314,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,293,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

