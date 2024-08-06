Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCKT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.14. 216,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,103. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $61,700.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $61,700.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $228,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,000,411.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,755 shares of company stock worth $358,654. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

