Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT Raised to $54.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 167.33% from the company’s previous close.

RCKT has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

RCKT traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $20.20. 314,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,641. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $228,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,000,411.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $61,700.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $228,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,000,411.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,755 shares of company stock worth $358,654. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,197,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,680,000 after acquiring an additional 174,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,264,000 after buying an additional 843,552 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,984,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,330,000 after buying an additional 42,171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,290,000 after acquiring an additional 314,086 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,606,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

