Rockwell Automation (ROK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Rockwell Automation to post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Automation to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $248.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $317.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.49.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $294.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total value of $76,144.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,944.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

