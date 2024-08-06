Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of ROIV opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 25.24 and a current ratio of 25.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,484.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 million. Research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

