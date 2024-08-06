Roivant Sciences (ROIV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,484.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 million. On average, analysts expect Roivant Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 0.4 %

ROIV traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. 708,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,823,430. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 25.24, a current ratio of 25.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

