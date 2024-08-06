Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Macquarie lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $72.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Roku traded as low as $48.31 and last traded at $48.31, with a volume of 138637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.14.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,005 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,822.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.17% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

