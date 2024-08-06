Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target Raised to GBX 535

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 475 ($6.07) to GBX 535 ($6.84) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RR. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 416.25 ($5.32).

Shares of LON RR traded down GBX 20.10 ($0.26) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 443.80 ($5.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,134,653 shares. The company has a market cap of £37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,530.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 455.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 406.46.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Helen McCabe purchased 2,838 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.69) per share, with a total value of £12,629.10 ($16,139.42). In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Birgit Behrendt bought 241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 455 ($5.81) per share, for a total transaction of £1,096.55 ($1,401.34). Also, insider Helen McCabe bought 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.69) per share, for a total transaction of £12,629.10 ($16,139.42). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,547. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

