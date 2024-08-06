Roth Capital Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Dorman Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Dorman Products Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.82. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.85.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $502.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at $23,298,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 73.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after buying an additional 119,707 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at about $10,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,032,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,282,000 after buying an additional 41,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at about $3,829,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $46,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $138,572.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $46,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,799.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

