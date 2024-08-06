Roth Capital Comments on Monster Beverage Co.’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Monster Beverage in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MNST. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

MNST stock opened at $50.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.09. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,042 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,469,000 after buying an additional 440,962 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,659,000 after buying an additional 3,026,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

