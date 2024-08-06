Rotork’s (ROR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.83) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Rotork Stock Performance

Rotork Company Profile

LON ROR opened at GBX 330.60 ($4.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,549.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 277.20 ($3.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 363 ($4.64). The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 338.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 328.50.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

