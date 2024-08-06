Rotork’s (ROR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.83) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
