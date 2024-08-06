Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $137.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $131.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.10.

NYSE SUI traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.49. 100,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,081. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.38. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $137.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 324.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,569,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,700,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,397,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,302,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,677,000 after buying an additional 1,105,306 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,597,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,193,000 after purchasing an additional 31,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,514,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,027,000 after buying an additional 201,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

