Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $32.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Teradata stock traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.79. 994,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,537. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. Teradata has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $56.12.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Teradata by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

