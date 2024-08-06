Royal Bank of Canada Cuts W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $972.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $978.00 to $972.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,017.13.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GWW traded up $13.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $963.49. The stock had a trading volume of 86,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,158. The business’s fifty day moving average is $924.55 and its 200 day moving average is $946.61. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $674.41 and a 52-week high of $1,034.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 39.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 82,775.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,712,000 after acquiring an additional 43,043 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

