Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $111.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALB. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albemarle

Albemarle Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ALB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.23. 569,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,666. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $79.90 and a 12-month high of $203.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 430.7% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 43,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,100,000 after acquiring an additional 35,003 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Albemarle by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.