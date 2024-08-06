Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $130.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $131.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AXSM. Citigroup reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXSM traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $85.11. 285,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.38. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,734.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $587,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,734.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.