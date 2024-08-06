Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Design Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

NASDAQ:DSGN traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 30,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,525. The company has a market capitalization of $248.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.83. Design Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Design Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 38,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

