RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Insider Buys £23,859.15 in Stock

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) insider David J. R. Sleath bought 3,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 733 ($9.37) per share, with a total value of £23,859.15 ($30,490.93).

Shares of LON:RS1 traded up GBX 10.28 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 747.78 ($9.56). 195,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24. The company has a market cap of £3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,891.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. RS Group plc has a one year low of GBX 551.20 ($7.04) and a one year high of GBX 852.60 ($10.90). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 741.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 749.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from RS Group’s previous dividend of $8.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,641.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RS1 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RS Group from GBX 780 ($9.97) to GBX 785 ($10.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RS Group from GBX 925 ($11.82) to GBX 900 ($11.50) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of RS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

