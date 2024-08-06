Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Director Robert Arsov Sells 30,000 Shares

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,937,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,416,502.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $161,425.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $153,725.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $158,400.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $154,275.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $181,800.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $183,300.00.

RUM opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.77. Rumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61.

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 161.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rumble in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rumble by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rumble by 1,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rumble in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

About Rumble



Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

