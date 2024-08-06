Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Director Sells $161,425.00 in Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $161,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,879,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,344,643.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $183,600.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $153,725.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $158,400.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $154,275.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $181,800.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $183,300.00.

Rumble Price Performance

NASDAQ RUM opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.77. Rumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.27 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 161.62% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rumble Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on Rumble in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Rumble

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rumble by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rumble by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rumble by 1,270.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Featured Stories

