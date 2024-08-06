RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

RxSight Trading Up 16.5 %

NASDAQ RXST traded up $6.72 on Tuesday, reaching $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,248. RxSight has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on RxSight from $75.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RxSight news, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $906,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RxSight news, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $906,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $586,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,906.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

