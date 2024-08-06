RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RXST. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of RXST traded up $9.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.01. 440,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,176. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43. RxSight has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $66.54.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. RxSight’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RxSight will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $586,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $816,906.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $586,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,906.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 9.6% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of RxSight by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 727.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

