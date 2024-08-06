RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RxSight stock traded up $7.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.93. 749,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.43. RxSight has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $66.54.

In other news, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $906,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $586,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $816,906.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $906,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on RxSight from $75.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

