RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) PT Lowered to $54.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of RxSight from $75.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Get RxSight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RXST

RxSight Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXST traded up $7.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.00. 584,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,692. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 1.19. RxSight has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $66.54.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $906,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $906,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $586,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,906.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 727.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight during the first quarter valued at $51,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in RxSight by 361.4% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in RxSight by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.