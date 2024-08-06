RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) PT Lowered to $65.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of RxSight from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

Shares of RxSight stock traded up $9.23 on Tuesday, reaching $50.01. 440,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,176. RxSight has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.43.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. RxSight’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other RxSight news, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RxSight news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $586,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,906.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in RxSight by 727.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RxSight in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in RxSight by 361.4% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in RxSight during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

