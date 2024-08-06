Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RYAN. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryan Specialty from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,270. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $69.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 83.02%.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,397,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,283,000 after acquiring an additional 198,945 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 28.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,937,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,505 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,771,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,809,000 after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,242,000 after purchasing an additional 158,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 33.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after purchasing an additional 488,067 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.