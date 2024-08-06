Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on R shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th.

In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,897,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,897,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $1,523,943.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,008,140.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,136 shares of company stock valued at $10,265,181. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,099,000 after buying an additional 890,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $86,647,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 756,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,024,000 after buying an additional 170,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,800,000 after buying an additional 109,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 242.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 92,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 65,609 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Stock Down 1.3 %

R stock opened at $129.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.06. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $91.31 and a fifty-two week high of $143.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 36.98%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

