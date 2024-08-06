Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.451 per share by the energy company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $5.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:SBR traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $61.49. 7,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,720. The stock has a market cap of $896.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.48. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average of $63.45.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.76 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.22% and a return on equity of 1,059.92%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.