SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.67.

SBA Communications Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $221.11 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 54.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $286,079,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,410,000 after purchasing an additional 387,855 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 359,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,955,000 after purchasing an additional 212,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $53,679,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

