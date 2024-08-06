Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Raised to $30.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNDR. Susquehanna raised their target price on Schneider National from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Schneider National Price Performance

NYSE SNDR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $31.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 10.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,964,000 after acquiring an additional 388,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Schneider National by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,675,000 after purchasing an additional 130,426 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Schneider National by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,812,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 368,920 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,725,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,068,000 after buying an additional 29,015 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,649,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,979,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

